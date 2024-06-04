Biden believes Netanyahu is waging a long war out of calculation

"People in Gaza have suffered greatly"

Biden did not directly answer the question of whether, according to US information, the Israeli military is committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip with a yes or no. "The answer is that it is uncertain and will be investigated by the Israelis themselves," said the US President. "We do not recognize the International Criminal Court. But one thing is certain: the people of Gaza, the Palestinians, have suffered greatly because of the lack of food, water, medicine and other things. And many innocent people have been killed." According to him, much of this has to do not only with the Israelis, but also with Hamas' attack on Israel.