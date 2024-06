Countless NS postings as a mere “pastime”

I'm an ordinary man and don't run around with flags on the street," explains a man from Mostviertel. The 44-year-old had been distributing photos with Nazi ideology on a grand scale for years. Now the father of the family had to answer to the court in St. Pölten for re-activation and a violation of the Weapons Act - and confessed to all 82 charges. He "slipped into it", he says.