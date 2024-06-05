Apricot growers start this year’s season early

Earliest apricot harvest in a long time

Due to the early flowering at the end of February - around three weeks earlier than usual - the Weiss family from Rohrendorf in the district of Krems also postponed their apricot harvest. In "normal" years, the early varieties would not be harvested until mid-June. "We actually started this year's apricot harvest in May. We've never had that before," says Victoria Weiss. Due to the different varieties, they have an earlier and longer harvest than some other colleagues in the Wachau.