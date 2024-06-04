Tiwag rows back on diversions in Ötztal

Reactions from politics

The Tyrolean Greens are satisfied. Club chairman Gebi Mair welcomes the transfer of the Venter and Gurgler Ache and feels vindicated: "We Greens were always against the transfer of the Ötztal streams. For years we were told that it was completely unthinkable." The fact that Governor Anton Mattle is now following the Greens' arguments is very pleasing. Liste Fritz also supports the end of the previous plans and is convinced that a "mega pumped-storage power plant in Kaunertal is not needed for the energy transition".