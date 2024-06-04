Kaunertal power plant
Tiwag rows back on diversions in Ötztal
Although Tiroler Wasserkraft AG (Tiwag) wants to continue to concentrate on the approval process, the expansion of the power plant project is to be split into two parts. There are no plans to divert water from the Ötztal for the time being. The WWF is calling for a final rejection.
Tiwag is now giving in on the issue surrounding the planned expansion of the power plant. Specifically, the company has announced that it intends to concentrate on implementing everything that is necessary for the energy transition in the further process and implementation. This involves large storage capacities. The expansion will therefore be divided into two project parts.
With the pumped storage power plant, we can store renewable energy and ensure the necessary flexibility for the expansion of wind and PV.
Alexander Speckle, Tiwag-Vorstandsdirektor
The focus is on the new Versetz pumped storage power plant with the Platzertal storage facility. Priority is being given to obtaining a partial decision in the ongoing process. The previously planned water discharge from the Ötztal valley is therefore off the table. The Prutz 2 sub-stage power plant and the Imst 2 power plant remain in the EIA.
Important contribution to the energy transition
"The Kaunertal power plant and, above all, the additional Platzertal storage facility make an important contribution to the energy transition and to achieving Austria's energy targets. With the pumped storage power plant, we can store renewable energy and ensure the necessary flexibility for the expansion of wind and PV," emphasizes Tiwag CEO Alexander Speckle.
The approval procedure for the Imst-Haiming stage of the Inn diversion power plant, which is currently in the second instance at the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG), is currently facing a tightening of the water ecology framework conditions. "In order to be able to implement the new findings from the Imst-Haiming project in an environmentally friendly manner, we need planning security and clear framework conditions," says Speckle.
We Greens have always been against the transfer of the Ötztal streams. For years we were told that it was completely unthinkable.
Gebi Mair, Klubobmann Grüne
Reactions from politics
The Tyrolean Greens are satisfied. Club chairman Gebi Mair welcomes the transfer of the Venter and Gurgler Ache and feels vindicated: "We Greens were always against the transfer of the Ötztal streams. For years we were told that it was completely unthinkable." The fact that Governor Anton Mattle is now following the Greens' arguments is very pleasing. Liste Fritz also supports the end of the previous plans and is convinced that a "mega pumped-storage power plant in Kaunertal is not needed for the energy transition".
VP parliamentary group leader Jakob Wolf agrees with the decision. However, he is "not fundamentally against the use of hydropower, as the Tumpen Habichen power plant shows. But the people of Ötztal are against a massive diversion of Ötztal water."
The next step is for the provincial governor to get his act together and cancel the entire Kaunertal expansion, which now finally makes no sense.
WWF-Gewässerschutzexperte Maximilian Frey
WWF satisfied and demands cancellation
The nature conservation organization WWF is basically satisfied with the end of the water diversion. At the same time, it is calling for further steps to be taken, as water protection expert Maximilian Frey explains: "Draining the Ötztal would have been a fiasco in every respect. The next step is for the provincial governor to get his act together and cancel the entire Kaunertal expansion, which now definitely no longer makes sense."
If the WWF has its way, Tiwag must tackle the known alternatives and "manage without the large-scale destruction of nature".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.