Despite investments

Hundreds of redundancies in Microsoft’s cloud business

04.06.2024 09:44

New upheavals at Microsoft: The US software company is pumping billions more into data centers for its AI cloud - and at the same time is cutting hundreds of employees in the area.

The US software company announced that it would be upgrading its cloud data centers in Sweden with new high-performance AI processors over the next two years at a cost of around three billion euros.

"Further announcements" in the fall
"There will be more announcements, probably in the fall," said Microsoft President Brad Smith in an interview with the Reuters news agency. A few months ago, the US company announced similar billion-euro investments in Germany.

Shortly after the announcement, however, another announcement followed, according to which Microsoft intends to cut staff in the cloud division at the same time. The areas affected are Azure for Operators and Mission Engineering, reported Business Insider, citing informants. Up to 1,500 jobs could be lost at Azure for Operators.

In January, 1900 jobs had already been cut at Activision-Blizzard and the Xbox games division. The redundancies are part of a wave of job cuts in the technology and media industry this year.

Folgen Sie uns auf