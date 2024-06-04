Vorteilswelt
Temporary unrest

After the DFB match: Nobody was allowed to leave the stadium

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 06:06

After the test match between European Championship hosts Germany and Ukraine (0:0) on Monday evening, a "concrete dangerous situation" caused a brief disturbance in the outside area of the stadium in Nuremberg. Nobody was allowed to leave the stadium. A short time later, the police gave the all-clear.

comment0 Kommentare

0:0 against Ukraine - the German national team is not yet in European Championship form. After the end of the match, however, the sporting action briefly faded into the background. "Everyone should stay in the stadium," was the announcement in the arena in Nuremberg. Shortly afterwards, it read: "To everyone in the stadium: We are aware of a specific dangerous situation in the outside area, which we are taking very seriously."

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg described via X: "The police in the stadium in Nuremberg have just issued a danger warning in front of the stadium for the second time. The police consider the situation to be serious. All reporters and the team are still in the stadium."

According to Bild, there was initially talk of a stray suitcase, but after around 15 minutes the Nuremberg police finally gave the all-clear. "It turned out that there was no danger at any time. You can go home."

There was brief unrest in the stadium after Germany's test match against Ukraine. (Bild: AP)
There was brief unrest in the stadium after Germany's test match against Ukraine.
(Bild: AP)

European Championship dress rehearsal against Greece
On a sporting note: In the penultimate trial run before the EURO, the team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann had problems overcoming the defensive bar of the Eastern Europeans. The best chance fell to substitute Maximilian Beier, who only hit the crossbar. Germany will have their last chance to test themselves against Greece in Mönchengladbach on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

