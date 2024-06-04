Accident researcher says:
“Only one lane over 14 kilometers is dangerous”
There was another crash on the congested highway for the third day in a row. Is the A10 less safe because of the many roadworks? The "Krone" spoke to an expert who identifies problem areas.
The day before, the "Krone" ran the headline: "Second accident within 24 hours." And on Monday morning there was the third traffic accident in a row on the A10, this time in the Flachauwinkl area. A truck left the road for an unknown reason. The Tauern Tunnel had to be closed for a short time for the recovery operation.
The already tricky traffic jam situation - caused by the tunnel construction sites that have been in place since September - is exacerbated by this. Two of the three accidents alone happened in a tunnel, and therefore also in the area of the roadworks.
About distances and speed limits
This was to be expected, says Gerhard Kronreif, Salzburg accident researcher and traffic expert to the "Krone". He identifies several problem areas in Asfinag's roadworks management: "The crossovers from the normal carriageway into the roadworks area and back are dangerous. This could be solved better and more safely with form-fitting partitions."
When things go too slowly, drivers become more nervous. This is made more difficult by changing speed limits, which then leads to the accordion effect.
Unfallforscher und Experte Gerhard Kronreif
Kronreif is referring to a specific, half-meter-high roadworks safety barrier in accordance with the EU standard (EN1317), which is apparently not used everywhere by the freeway operator. Possibly with consequences: At the end of December, for example, there was a crash near the end of the roadworks near Kuchl following a wrong-way collision. Another safety factor is speed and distance: "A 14-kilometre-long, single-lane section with no possibility of overtaking is dangerous. If you go too slowly, drivers become more nervous and don't keep enough distance."
He himself is surprised at how closely people drive up: "Although driving up too close makes no sense at all." Changing speed limits also lead to a reduction in distances, says Kronreif.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
