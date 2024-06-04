“Only one lane over 14 kilometers is dangerous”

Kronreif is referring to a specific, half-meter-high roadworks safety barrier in accordance with the EU standard (EN1317), which is apparently not used everywhere by the freeway operator. Possibly with consequences: At the end of December, for example, there was a crash near the end of the roadworks near Kuchl following a wrong-way collision. Another safety factor is speed and distance: "A 14-kilometre-long, single-lane section with no possibility of overtaking is dangerous. If you go too slowly, drivers become more nervous and don't keep enough distance."