I admit that I didn't immediately think of Dumbo when I saw a strapping right-winger with big ears. Dumbo, the fat old Nazi who indoctrinates our innocent children with his radical language ("Törööö!"). But it's good that the world is finally reacting to this. Didn't anyone notice earlier that the flying trunked animal, with its Luftwaffe cap, sails through the air as robustly as a Messerschmitt Bf 109? Dumbo's mother has already been locked up, but when will he himself finally end up before the international criminal court in The Hague? Huh?