EU faces population decline despite immigration

The population is ageing

Demographic change means that in the future, fewer and fewer people of working age will be facing an ever-increasing number of people of retirement age in the EU member states, the statistics office emphasized. The old-age dependency ratio is the ratio of people of retirement age (aged 65 and over) to 100 people of working age (20 to 64). According to the basic variant, this old-age dependency ratio will increase from the current 36 to 59 in 2070. Among the EU member states, Lithuania is likely to have the highest ratio at 73 - the lowest at 50 in Sweden, where there are still two people of working age for every person of retirement age.