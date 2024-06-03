Massive attacks
Selenskyj calls on citizens to save electricity
Following massive Russian attacks, the Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo (Ukrenerho) has announced many power cuts for the coming week starting this Monday. Due to the shortages, there will be power cuts throughout the day, especially in the morning and evening hours.
The deficit in the energy system will be higher than last week, said the head of the energy supplier, Volodomyr Kudrytsky, on Ukrainian television on Sunday.
Manyreasons for shutdowns
Following the massive Russian shelling in recent weeks, certain energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, including some hydroelectric and combined heat and power plants. These facilities are producing less energy than usual. Since Saturday, two nuclear power plant reactors have also been undergoing scheduled repairs. The output is therefore lower than usual.
Another factor is the rather high temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius that are expected in Ukraine in the coming week. This will increase consumption due to more intensive use of air conditioning systems. The country must expect a considerable shortage of electricity overall. It is also not possible to cover demand by importing energy, although this has already been doubled.
Power cuts are intended to stabilize the grid
The power cuts are intended to limit consumption and stabilize the grid after Russian air strikes recently paralyzed a significant part of Ukraine's electricity production. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had called on citizens to use as little electricity as possible.
Following another Russian missile attack at the weekend, the damaged hydropower plant at a reservoir on the Dnipro near Zaporizhia is in a "critical condition", according to the authorities. According to the military governor of Zaporizhzhya, Ivan Fedorov, specialists are investigating the safety of the associated dam.
Electricity production from nuclear power is largely functioning. But even energy imports from neighboring countries are not always enough to close the gaps.
