Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Massive attacks

Selenskyj calls on citizens to save electricity

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 08:23

Following massive Russian attacks, the Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo (Ukrenerho) has announced many power cuts for the coming week starting this Monday. Due to the shortages, there will be power cuts throughout the day, especially in the morning and evening hours.

comment0 Kommentare

The deficit in the energy system will be higher than last week, said the head of the energy supplier, Volodomyr Kudrytsky, on Ukrainian television on Sunday.

Manyreasons for shutdowns
Following the massive Russian shelling in recent weeks, certain energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, including some hydroelectric and combined heat and power plants. These facilities are producing less energy than usual. Since Saturday, two nuclear power plant reactors have also been undergoing scheduled repairs. The output is therefore lower than usual.

A Ukrainian technician monitoring the power grid. (Bild: APA/AFP/ANATOLII STEPANOV)
A Ukrainian technician monitoring the power grid.
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANATOLII STEPANOV)

Another factor is the rather high temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius that are expected in Ukraine in the coming week. This will increase consumption due to more intensive use of air conditioning systems. The country must expect a considerable shortage of electricity overall. It is also not possible to cover demand by importing energy, although this has already been doubled.

Power cuts are intended to stabilize the grid
The power cuts are intended to limit consumption and stabilize the grid after Russian air strikes recently paralyzed a significant part of Ukraine's electricity production. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had called on citizens to use as little electricity as possible.

Following another Russian missile attack at the weekend, the damaged hydropower plant at a reservoir on the Dnipro near Zaporizhia is in a "critical condition", according to the authorities. According to the military governor of Zaporizhzhya, Ivan Fedorov, specialists are investigating the safety of the associated dam.

Electricity production from nuclear power is largely functioning. But even energy imports from neighboring countries are not always enough to close the gaps.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf