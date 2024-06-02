Violence continues
German politician attacked at election campaign event
There has been another attack on a politician in Germany. According to the police, Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag, was attacked and slightly injured at a CDU election stand in Aalen (Baden-Württemberg) on Saturday. The man pushed and punched him and then fled.
Kiesewetter did not receive medical treatment at the scene. Police investigations are still ongoing, the spokesman added.
Suspect known to the police
However, the suspect is known to the police. The "Schwäbische Post" had initially reported on this. According to their information, the man is said to be a local council candidate in Aalen from a party close to the lateral thinking movement.
Background unclear
The incident took place on Saturday at around 9.15 a.m. on the market square in Aalen, according to the police. The alleged perpetrator is 55 years old. "Nothing is yet known about the background to the attack," the statement continued.
Politician is a supporter of Ukraine
Kiesewetter commented on the crime in the evening on Platform X and thanked the public for their sympathy. "I continue to support Ukraine in particular," wrote the member of the Bundestag. "Your encouragement gives me strength to continue to stand up for democracy and freedom together!" Kiesewetter is known in Germany as one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine.
The MP told the "Schwäbische Post" newspaper that he had been verbally attacked. Then he was bumped into. "I didn't know who the person was. When I told him to stop, he tore the roof off the campaign stand." He then wanted to take a photo of the man and went after him. "When he saw that, he hit me and pushed me into a raised bed and also gave me abrasions".
Shortly afterwards, the police arrived and he offered not to press charges if the person in question apologized." According to CDU security expert Kiesewetter, he now wants to wait and see whether the police manage to get the man to apologize.
Other politicians show solidarity with CDU man
Numerous politicians have expressed their solidarity with the opposition politician Kiesewetter. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wished him a speedy recovery. "Violence is never acceptable in our democracy and must be punished quickly and severely," wrote the SPD politician on Platform X.
Green Party leader Ricarda Lang, who represents the neighboring constituency of Schwäbisch Gmünd in the German Bundestag, declared on X: "If one of us is attacked, we all stand together as democrats!"
German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) also stated on the platform: "The sad reality is that hardly a day goes by in this election campaign without reports of attacks on people who are committed to democracy. But the fact remains: violence must never win." Both politicians wished Kiesewetter a speedy recovery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
