French Open
With difficulty – Zverev survives five-set thriller
Co-favorite Alexander Zverev narrowly escaped elimination in the third round of the French Open. He had to go into the fifth set against Tallon Griekspoor, was already behind with a double break, but won 3:6, 6:4, 6:2, 4:6, 7:6 (10/3) after 4:14 hours. "That was an unbelievable match," groaned the German.
The tennis players are already used to rain at this French Open, and on Saturday there was also the cold. Even the Russian Daniil Medvedev entered his third round match against Tomas Machac in long trousers and long sleeves - and needed some time to reach operating temperature. The first set went to a tie-break, in which Medvedev's routine prevailed.
In the second set, the 28-year-old, now wearing shorts, gradually seemed to get into the match better and then won it 7:5 despite the wild cheering from Machac's box.
Medvedev conceded the third, was also behind in the fourth set break and, as so often, began to rant and rave. But while this had completely upset compatriot Andrei Rublev the day before, Medvedev can handle it. He proved that once again, taking set four 6:4 and thus the match.
Alexander Zverev had an even tougher time at the beginning. The German, who had been so convincing in the first two rounds and generally in recent weeks, started very error-prone against Tallon Griekspoor and fell behind 3:6. The Dutchman also had his chances in the second set, but didn't take them and let Zverev back into the match.
The German now seemed to have found his rhythm, taking the next two sets 6:4, 6:2, Griekspoor also had to receive treatment on his hip. Everything was set for a quick end. But the Dutchman, whose coach Kristof Vliegen hardly made a face during the entire match, had other plans. He got the only break in the fourth set, fended off four chances from his opponent and forced a deciding set with a 6:4 win to the cheers of the Parisian crowd.
Giving away a break with double faults
Griekspoor got off to a strong start. He took the break for 1:0, fended off three chances from Zverev and remained completely calm, while the German twice argued with the umpire about ball marks that he had interpreted differently. Griekspoor took advantage of this, added a break to make it 4:1 and seemed to be on the road to victory. But the 27-year-old, who had never reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam before, was obviously overwhelmed by the situation. He gave up his service at 2:4 and then also at 4:4 with two double faults.
At least the underdog saved himself in the match tie-break. However, Zverev played with much more confidence there and took it 10:3.
