With difficulty – Zverev survives five-set thriller

Giving away a break with double faults

Griekspoor got off to a strong start. He took the break for 1:0, fended off three chances from Zverev and remained completely calm, while the German twice argued with the umpire about ball marks that he had interpreted differently. Griekspoor took advantage of this, added a break to make it 4:1 and seemed to be on the road to victory. But the 27-year-old, who had never reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam before, was obviously overwhelmed by the situation. He gave up his service at 2:4 and then also at 4:4 with two double faults.