Russian attacks
Electricity tariffs in Ukraine raised by 60 percent
Due to the Russian attacks on power plants (see video above), electricity tariffs in Ukraine have now been increased by more than 60 percent. "The aim is not to remain without electricity and to maintain the system," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Friday.
Substantial funds are needed to repair the damaged power plants, substations and high-voltage lines. "Unfortunately, it is clear that the shelling of energy objects by the enemy will continue and we must use all possible resources." This is the second massive increase in electricity prices for Ukrainians since the start of the war.
Converted, from Saturday almost ten cents will have to be paid for a kilowatt hour. There are exceptions for the heating period from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025 for electric heating systems. These will pay around six cents per kilowatt hour if monthly consumption is less than 2,000 kilowatt hours. According to Halushchenko, the market price is currently the equivalent of just under 17 cents per kilowatt hour.
Imports from EU countries compensate to a limited extent
According to Ukraine, it has lost almost 8,000 megawatts of power plant capacity since March. These losses can only be replaced to a limited extent by electricity imports from EU countries. The majority of the electricity was already being generated by nuclear power plants before the war.
There are currently three nuclear power plants with nine reactors under Ukrainian occupation, which have a total output of just over 7800 megawatts. The largest nuclear power plant in the country and Europe, Zaporizhzhia, has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022. All six units have been shut down for safety reasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
