Electricity tariffs in Ukraine raised by 60 percent

Converted, from Saturday almost ten cents will have to be paid for a kilowatt hour. There are exceptions for the heating period from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025 for electric heating systems. These will pay around six cents per kilowatt hour if monthly consumption is less than 2,000 kilowatt hours. According to Halushchenko, the market price is currently the equivalent of just under 17 cents per kilowatt hour.