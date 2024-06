The cult sports drink from Lungau is back

Alkalizing effect should be the trump card

Sports physician Rösler is convinced that the soluble powder is the best on the market. More than 25 years ago, inventor Norbert Fuchs tinkered with the drink in a garage in Lungau. Mega Basic has always had something that its competitors do not: It is mixed with alkaline ingredients. This means that it has an excellent effect against muscle acidification, which is particularly important for endurance athletes.