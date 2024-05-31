Wöber, Lienhart and Danso in a hot three-way battle!

The Viennese has also been lined up as a left-back for Rangnick, but sees himself more in the center. "And I think Phillipp Mwene will be on the left." The future at club level is open for both Wöber and Danso. When asked whether the time was ripe for a transfer, the Lens professional replied "I think so, but I'm only thinking about the European Championship at the moment". As things stand, Wöber will return to Leeds at the end of his loan spell at Gladbach. "The aim was to have the club's future sorted out before the European Championship, but it is what it is. I said to my manager that he doesn't need to call me for the next four weeks, all that matters now is the EURO. I want to have a cool time and concentrate fully on the European Championships."