Just in time for the Tour
Comeback of Roglic and Evenepoel at Dauphine
From Sunday, the Criterium du Dauphine will once again bring together many top professional cyclists for the last big test of strength before the Tour de France. Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, who are returning to racing after their crash injury at the Tour of the Basque Country at the beginning of April, will be in the spotlight over the eight days of racing. Tour and Dauphine title defender Jonas Vingegaard, who retired in Spain with even more serious injuries, is still missing.
The second big absentee alongside Vingegaard is Giro dominator Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian is taking a short rest after his impressive Tour of Italy debut, before starting his final preparations for the Tour, which begins on June 29. Vingegaard's participation in the Tour of France, on the other hand, is uncertain, but the Dane has now returned to mountain training.
Evenpoel not yet at 100 percent
The Spanish youngsters Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and Juan Ayuso (UAE) as well as Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss (Visma) will start the Dauphine rested and in top form. Bora captain Roglic, who got off lightly with bruises in the Basque Country, should also have regained his old strength. Former world champion Evenepoel, on the other hand, is not yet in full possession of his strength after his collarbone fracture and was cautious about his chances of victory.
Several Austrians such as Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) and Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain) are in action in support roles. The latter completed his debut in a three-week tour just a few days ago with the Giro. Felix Gall is one of the few fit Tour top contenders not riding the Dauphine. Like Egan Bernal and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, the East Tyrolean is putting the finishing touches to his season highlight at the Tour de Suisse, which starts on June 9.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.