Comeback of Roglic and Evenepoel at Dauphine

From Sunday, the Criterium du Dauphine will once again bring together many top professional cyclists for the last big test of strength before the Tour de France. Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, who are returning to racing after their crash injury at the Tour of the Basque Country at the beginning of April, will be in the spotlight over the eight days of racing. Tour and Dauphine title defender Jonas Vingegaard, who retired in Spain with even more serious injuries, is still missing.