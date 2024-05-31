Who's going, who's staying
This is how Leoben plans its comeback after relegation!
A week after the bad news, DSV Leoben are still reeling from the shock of their forced relegation. The task now is to put together a strong team for the regional league. Thomas Janeschitz has his work cut out for him, as hardly any players have a contract valid for the third division.
The Donawitzers' new sporting director has already been able to extend the contracts of two well-known players: captain Nico Pichler has extended his contract under the blast furnaces, as has striker Kevin Friesenbichler. "We will hold talks with all the players. I have to give the team credit, because everyone is willing to talk," says Janeschitz, who is looking ahead: "We have to accept the situation as it is. I'm here to plan the future," says the 57-year-old.
Already fixed: Kingsley Michael, Moritz Heinrich and Cheikhou Dieng are no longer an issue in the regional league. Winnie Amoah will also leave the Upper Styrians after one year. The 23-year-old striker has already informed the club of his departure. Florian Wiegele is also likely to leave the club. "He has played a very good season and is now ready for the next step," says Wiegele's advisor Manuel Weber. In any case, there is no shortage of offers. The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has already been watched by clubs from England's second division this spring, is spoiled for choice. "We are in talks with several clubs, both from Austria and abroad. The important thing is that he plays, that the prospects are right," emphasizes the former Sturm professional. DSV, where the goalkeeping giant is still under contract until 2026, has the final say.
Wiegele cannot be kept, but Deni Alar can. The goalscorer, who is on a par with Dario Tadic as the top scorer in the 2nd division, will continue to wear the DSV shirt. The 2028 mission, i.e. the Bundesliga comeback, may have been put on hold, but the team from Donawitz still want to realize their dream. "We are trying to put together a strong squad. Immediate promotion is our goal," explains Janeschitz.
