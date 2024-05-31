This is how Leoben plans its comeback after relegation!

Already fixed: Kingsley Michael, Moritz Heinrich and Cheikhou Dieng are no longer an issue in the regional league. Winnie Amoah will also leave the Upper Styrians after one year. The 23-year-old striker has already informed the club of his departure. Florian Wiegele is also likely to leave the club. "He has played a very good season and is now ready for the next step," says Wiegele's advisor Manuel Weber. In any case, there is no shortage of offers. The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has already been watched by clubs from England's second division this spring, is spoiled for choice. "We are in talks with several clubs, both from Austria and abroad. The important thing is that he plays, that the prospects are right," emphasizes the former Sturm professional. DSV, where the goalkeeping giant is still under contract until 2026, has the final say.