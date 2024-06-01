Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sports car for rent

Tyrolean makes the US dream possible on four wheels

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 17:00

Whizzing down the highway in a US car with more than 400 hp and feeling like you're on the legendary Route 66: thanks to Thomas Egger (40), you don't have to travel to America to achieve this dream, especially for many men. The Tyrolean has a weakness for exclusive cars from the land of opportunity and a knack for good business.

comment0 Kommentare

"A friend from Bolzano gave me the idea," the car fanatic recalls the beginnings in 2018, as he revs the engine of a Chevrolet in the company garage in Volders.

Thomas Egger rents out American speedsters with his wife Melanie. (Bild: Roland Muehlanger)
Thomas Egger rents out American speedsters with his wife Melanie.
(Bild: Roland Muehlanger)

Egger initially started out renting out vehicles from Japan. But the sound of a Chevy, a Corvette or a Ford Mustang alone quickly made him change his mind. "A Ferrari or Porsche is nothing special these days. You can come across these cars at many petrol stations, but American cars are still an eye-catcher here in Tyrol," enthuses the 40-year-old, who earns his money with moped cars in addition to the "American Dream".

The poison green Ford Mustang is certainly an eye-catcher at every traffic light. (Bild: Roland Muehlanger)
The poison green Ford Mustang is certainly an eye-catcher at every traffic light.
(Bild: Roland Muehlanger)

Cars with individual lettering
The dream cars are particularly popular for weddings or other celebrations. Egger also offers to personalize the cars with the names of the wedding couple and the date. "But there have also been children who wanted to be driven to church for their first communion," laughs Egger.

The car fanatic even collects models of his sports cars. (Bild: Roland Muehlanger)
The car fanatic even collects models of his sports cars.
(Bild: Roland Muehlanger)

Not everyone is allowed to rent the speedsters
However, anyone wanting to hire one of these cars for a special occasion in the near future needs to be quick. "We even already have bookings for 2026," smiles the Volderer. For the "American Dream", however, you have to be at least 22 years old and have had a driver's license for four years. A novice driver would probably have no fun with a 400 hp American sled.

You can find more information at www.rentyourdreamcar.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf