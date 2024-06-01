Sports car for rent
Tyrolean makes the US dream possible on four wheels
Whizzing down the highway in a US car with more than 400 hp and feeling like you're on the legendary Route 66: thanks to Thomas Egger (40), you don't have to travel to America to achieve this dream, especially for many men. The Tyrolean has a weakness for exclusive cars from the land of opportunity and a knack for good business.
"A friend from Bolzano gave me the idea," the car fanatic recalls the beginnings in 2018, as he revs the engine of a Chevrolet in the company garage in Volders.
Egger initially started out renting out vehicles from Japan. But the sound of a Chevy, a Corvette or a Ford Mustang alone quickly made him change his mind. "A Ferrari or Porsche is nothing special these days. You can come across these cars at many petrol stations, but American cars are still an eye-catcher here in Tyrol," enthuses the 40-year-old, who earns his money with moped cars in addition to the "American Dream".
Cars with individual lettering
The dream cars are particularly popular for weddings or other celebrations. Egger also offers to personalize the cars with the names of the wedding couple and the date. "But there have also been children who wanted to be driven to church for their first communion," laughs Egger.
Not everyone is allowed to rent the speedsters
However, anyone wanting to hire one of these cars for a special occasion in the near future needs to be quick. "We even already have bookings for 2026," smiles the Volderer. For the "American Dream", however, you have to be at least 22 years old and have had a driver's license for four years. A novice driver would probably have no fun with a 400 hp American sled.
You can find more information at www.rentyourdreamcar.at
