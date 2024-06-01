Tyrolean makes the US dream possible on four wheels

Not everyone is allowed to rent the speedsters

However, anyone wanting to hire one of these cars for a special occasion in the near future needs to be quick. "We even already have bookings for 2026," smiles the Volderer. For the "American Dream", however, you have to be at least 22 years old and have had a driver's license for four years. A novice driver would probably have no fun with a 400 hp American sled.