After the disaster: “The earth is still moving”

"Krone":Mr. Jensen, how is the situation in the landslide area?

Chris Jenson: It's tragic. Due to the extent of the landslide, it is difficult to verify the number of victims. The landslide happened at 3 o'clock in the morning. The residents could not have done anything as they were asleep at the time, hence the large number of missing people. The size of the fallen rocks is also astonishing. The search is further complicated by the possibility of more landslides and unstable boulders. Rescues are extremely difficult.