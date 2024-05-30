For now, however, the focus is on the national team. On Tuesday in Vienna against Serbia and the following Saturday in St. Gallen against Switzerland, there will be another test before the real thing on June 17. "We've already shown against the French what's possible and that we can win," said Pentz, referring to the 1-1 draw against the current runners-up in the World Cup and favorites for the European Championship. Confidence is also high among the fans, and it was no coincidence that 3,000 spectators attended the public training session on Thursday despite the pouring rain. "Since the beginning of the Ralf Rangnick era, the hype has been growing and we're bringing it onto the pitch," emphasized Pentz.