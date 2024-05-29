Birch bamlan on the Prångweg and then Prångnudln

Under the sky

Typical of Corpus Christi in Carinthia are solemn processions, which are intended to express that Jesus is walking with us: Associations such as choirs and music bands, the fire department, the children with flags, the young ladies with pölsters complete with chalice and other symbols usually have their place in the procession. Four men carry the canopy, a canopy sewn and embroidered from fine fabrics, under which the priest walks and holds the monstrance: A vessel showing the host in a halo of rays.