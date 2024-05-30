A teenager’s theft spree ends in court

The 17-year-old accused seems to have misunderstood the phrase "bake your own bread". After dropping out of his apprenticeship, the teenager tried his luck as a burglar. On December 11 of last year, he broke into a bakery in Feldkirch and plundered the cash register, which was filled with around 1015 euros in change. Two weeks later, he tried his luck there again. Again, everything goes smoothly for the accused. Again he makes 1015 euros in loot, again he manages to escape undetected. Then, however, Commissioner Chance strikes: when he is stopped by the police that same evening, the officers are astonished. Instead of cannabis, they found several rolls of coins on the teenager. Shortly afterwards, the officers hear about the burglary in the nearby bakery over the radio and the 17-year-old's handcuffs click.