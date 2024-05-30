“I see change as a new opportunity”

Lights out in Hartberg - the great season ended for the fifth-placed team without the icing on the cake. Eighth-placed Austria are playing in the European Cup. That hurt captain Jürgen Heil, who traveled with the squad on a short trip to Mallorca yesterday: "If we had played internationally, we would have remembered this outstanding season, but now we can't buy anything for it. Unfortunately, that's the way it is. It's like playing the lottery to get into the European Cup. The league should think about that."