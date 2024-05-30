Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hartberg's coach:

“I see change as a new opportunity”

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 07:30

Without a European Cup, Hartberg are facing a radical change in the Bundesliga. But the TSV coach takes it positively.

comment0 Kommentare

Lights out in Hartberg - the great season ended for the fifth-placed team without the icing on the cake. Eighth-placed Austria are playing in the European Cup. That hurt captain Jürgen Heil, who traveled with the squad on a short trip to Mallorca yesterday: "If we had played internationally, we would have remembered this outstanding season, but now we can't buy anything for it. Unfortunately, that's the way it is. It's like playing the lottery to get into the European Cup. The league should think about that."

"It wasn't meant to be," sighed chairman Erich Korherr, who was less pained by missing out on the international competition than the lack of international attention.

Elias Scherf returns home from Amstetten to Hartberg. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Elias Scherf returns home from Amstetten to Hartberg.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Markus Schopp starts the new season on June 27: Dominik Frieser (who terminated his contract due to insufficient playing time) is gone, U21 team goalie Scherf is definitely coming home from Amstetten: "Elias is a Hartberger," says Korherr, "has developed well, is good at soccer. We are already excited to see how he will match up against Raphael Sallinger."

In the case of Max Entrup, the European Championship is being awaited for a transfer, while Manuel Pfeifer is waiting for an official offer from the forward. "After the great spring, I could well imagine Mamadou Sangare at Salzburg," says Korherr about Mali's Olympic player.

Talks are ongoing with Diakite, and there is external interest in Sallinger, Komposch, Avdijaj, Providence and Bowat. One thing is certain for Markus Schopp, who already has a number of players up his sleeve: "Hartberg will start the new season under me. I see the upcoming changes as a new opportunity!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf