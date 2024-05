Medical association ignores patients’ rights

Anyone who goes to an elective doctor from July 1 can insist that the doctor submits the bill online to the relevant health insurance company. This should enable patients to be reimbursed more quickly. A relief for all those who (have to) switch to elective doctors at their own expense due to the massively overloaded health insurance system - and with relatively little bureaucracy for the doctors. However, one month before the deadline - already agreed last year - the Medical Association is up in arms against the new patient law.