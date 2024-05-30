Helper for Bora boss
Meager Giro bonus! Gamper treats himself to a vacation in Rome
Cycling is a team sport. Patrick Gamper was one of the winners of the Giro d'Italia. The Tyrolean professional cyclist was one of the most important helpers of overall runner-up Daniel Martinez: "It was the second podium at a Grand Tour for the Bora team, the second time I've been there."
"For me it feels like a victory. He was the best of the rest," said a delighted Patrick Gamper about Bora captain Daniel Martinez's second place overall at the Giro d'Italia, which ended in Rome on Sunday.
The pink jersey had been snatched by superstar Tadej Pogacar with six stage wins. "He rode on a different level, he played with everyone," the Tyrolean professional cyclist bowed to the Slovenian.
I would have liked to have put an exclamation mark on it. But with such a strong captain, the tasks and priorities change.
Patrick Gamper über Helfer-Job
After his second place in the home stage of the Tour of the Alps, Austria's time trial champion had speculated on a hussar ride in Italy: "I would have liked to have made an exclamation mark. But with such a strong captain, the tasks and priorities change."
The 27-year-old from Münster proved to be one of the most important helpers in the German World Tour racing team for the Colombian climber during the three weeks of the Giro: "I rode a solid Giro, I didn't have a bad day."
169,440 euros as a bonus
The reward for the 3300-kilometer ordeal was, of course, paltry. Gamper and Co. collected 169,440 euros as a bonus. A sum that is traditionally divided among all riders and support staff in cycling.
Sightseeing in the Eternal City
Gamper treated himself to a reward of his own. After the final, he and his girlfriend Anna added a day's vacation with a sightseeing tour in Rome: "You don't get to see anything during a race. When you fly home the next day, you've been to Rome, but you haven't seen anything."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.