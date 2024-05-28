"Like tyrants"
Ex-ÖSV rider calls OMV bosses “murderers”!
He can't let it go - a few days after a climate protest appearance in Upper Austria, former ÖSV hopeful Julian Schütter has "struck again", this time in Vienna at the OMV Annual General Meeting! The 26-year-old, who only made it into the top 20 once in the Ski World Cup, denounced the Executive Board and shareholders as "murderers of your grandchildren" ...
Schütter and two other activists had apparently gained access to the OMV event at Messe Wien without being recognized - and then provided the unplanned "highlight" of the evening on the part of the company.
"Death of billions of people!"
"The board members of fossil fuel companies (such as OMV, note) are responsible for the collapse of our civilization and the death of billions of people," said Schütter in a somewhat strained and exaggerated voice.
"You are on the wrong side of history!"
"You, Mr. Stern and your ilk, I think you are mass murderers!" the ex-skier verbally hurled at OMV boss Alfred Stern, among others. "They are on the wrong side of history. We will look back on them like tyrants and slave traders."
The dividend that OMV is able to pay out is "the blood of your grandchildren. Have you no conscience?" Schütter didn't get much further: after a few minutes, he and his fellow campaigners were forced out of the room by security staff to the applause of the shareholders.
