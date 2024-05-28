Meghan too naked?
Nigeria’s First Lady outraged by scanty clothing
Duchess Meghan's visit to Nigeria is still causing a stir. During her stay in the African country, the Duchess wore several outfits that are considered rather revealing compared to local fashion. Shortly after her visit, the Nigerian First Lady is now sharply criticizing scantily clad Hollywood stars and therefore probably also Meghan.
Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, made a speech criticizing Meghan's outfits without addressing this directly. She emphasized that it is important in Nigerian culture to dress appropriately and show respect for local tradition.
Speaking in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband's accession to office, Tinubu urged teenagers and young people to dress more modestly and reject the skimpy outfits popularized by US stars.
"This is not a Met Gala"
"We have to save our children," she explained. "We see how they dress. We don't have a Met Gala. And everybody, the nudes, are just all over the place and the men are well-dressed."
She continued, "Tell them we don't accept nudity in our culture. It's not beautiful. It's not nice at all."
While Tinubu did not explicitly criticize Meghan Markle, she did mention her visit in reference to the fact that she had come to the country to find her roots after discovering she was 43 percent Nigerian.
"Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa?" asked Tinubu. "This is something we need to take home with us. We know who we are. Don't lose who you are," said the First Lady.
Disrespect or right to own style?
Even before Tinubu's speech, Meghan's choice of dress was interpreted by some as a sign of disrespect for Nigerian culture. Others, however, defended the Duchess and argued that she had the right to dress as she wished.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spent three days in the West African country at the beginning of May at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Staff, whom Harry had met on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.
The couple visited charities, schools and hospitals.
Next stop Ghana?
Rumor has it that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan could soon be making another trip to Africa. After their "success" in neighboring Nigeria, Ghana now also wants a high-profile visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is planning to invite them, reports the Mirror.
A source told the British newspaper: "There is already a lot of talk in Ghana and they are very keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.