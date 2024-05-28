Vorteilswelt
Meghan too naked?

Nigeria’s First Lady outraged by scanty clothing

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 13:06

Duchess Meghan's visit to Nigeria is still causing a stir. During her stay in the African country, the Duchess wore several outfits that are considered rather revealing compared to local fashion. Shortly after her visit, the Nigerian First Lady is now sharply criticizing scantily clad Hollywood stars and therefore probably also Meghan.

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, made a speech criticizing Meghan's outfits without addressing this directly. She emphasized that it is important in Nigerian culture to dress appropriately and show respect for local tradition.

Speaking in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband's accession to office, Tinubu urged teenagers and young people to dress more modestly and reject the skimpy outfits popularized by US stars.

Duchess Meghan also wore a zebra-look dress with a "peephole" in Nigeria. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Duchess Meghan also wore a zebra-look dress with a "peephole" in Nigeria.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

"This is not a Met Gala"
"We have to save our children," she explained. "We see how they dress. We don't have a Met Gala. And everybody, the nudes, are just all over the place and the men are well-dressed."

She continued, "Tell them we don't accept nudity in our culture. It's not beautiful. It's not nice at all."

While Tinubu did not explicitly criticize Meghan Markle, she did mention her visit in reference to the fact that she had come to the country to find her roots after discovering she was 43 percent Nigerian.

"Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa?" asked Tinubu. "This is something we need to take home with us. We know who we are. Don't lose who you are," said the First Lady.

Disrespect or right to own style?
Even before Tinubu's speech, Meghan's choice of dress was interpreted by some as a sign of disrespect for Nigerian culture. Others, however, defended the Duchess and argued that she had the right to dress as she wished.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spent three days in the West African country at the beginning of May at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Staff, whom Harry had met on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

The couple visited charities, schools and hospitals.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Sunday Alamba)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Sunday Alamba)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry In Nigeria
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)

Next stop Ghana?
Rumor has it that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan could soon be making another trip to Africa. After their "success" in neighboring Nigeria, Ghana now also wants a high-profile visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is planning to invite them, reports the Mirror.

A source told the British newspaper: "There is already a lot of talk in Ghana and they are very keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
