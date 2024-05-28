"A true goddess!"
Irina Shayk in an XXS bikini causes gasps for breath
It's no longer a secret that top model Irina Shayk looks amazing in a bikini. But that's precisely why the 38-year-old has now caused fans to gasp with photos in an XXS two-piece.
Together with her daughter Lea de Seine, who is from her relationship with her ex Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend at a lake. Shayk posted a series of snapshots of the family getaway on Instagram.
Shayk posed in a bikini
Among the numerous pictures, which included Lea's blonde mop of hair hanging upside down from a climbing frame at the playground or Shayk and her daughter's feet in the sand, there were also two shots of the model beauty in a rather skimpy two-piece.
Among other things, Shayk posed for the sexy shots with the family dog in her arms. It is only understandable that the fans were more than delighted. Even Shayk's model colleague Ashley Graham went into raptures and immediately sent a heart eyes emoji.
Numerous compliments also poured in on the post in the comments. "Perfect mommy", or "A real goddess", raved the fans and posted numerous heart and flame emojis.
Irina Shayk was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. While her ex is now happy again with fellow model Gigi Hadid, the ex-Victoria's Secret beauty is officially single. However, she recently made headlines with hot flirtations with Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
