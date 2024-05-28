Positive sign
Kate is already going on outings with her children
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has reportedly been out and about with Prince William and her three children more frequently in recent weeks. It has also been revealed that the palace has been flooded with get-well wishes since the Princess made her cancer diagnosis public.
The palace's correspondence team are said to be "deeply touched" by the love and affection shown to 42-year-old Kate during her battle with cancer, reports the Daily Mail. They can barely keep up with the tens of thousands of letters that arrive every week. Normally there are at most 1,000 per week.
Positive sign
The outings of the Princess, who has cancer, with her family are seen as a positive sign, even though she is said to be too weak to return to public life. However, the outings together are very important to Kate and William to spend quality time with their children while Kate battles cancer.
Second video message planned?
As Kensington Palace repeatedly emphasizes, the 42-year-old still needs time and space to recover. There will be no public appointments in the near future. Her diary has been completely cleared for 2024 as a precaution.
However, the possibility of the princess making further video messages is being discussed in the UK. In March, she used a video, which was also shared on social media, to explain her diagnosis.
Kate said in her video message that tests following an operation had revealed that cancer was present. She explained that she therefore had to undergo precautionary chemotherapy.
The diagnosis was "of course a big shock", she admitted in the message and described how she and her William had to take time to explain the situation to their children "in an appropriate way and reassure them that I will be fine."
"We hope you will understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," said Kate, whose absence had recently caused much speculation. She has always enjoyed her work and is looking forward to being back when she can. For now, however, she needs to concentrate on getting fully recovered.
King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year. Although he is still undergoing treatment, he is already attending public appointments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.