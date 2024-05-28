Vorteilswelt
Positive sign

Kate is already going on outings with her children

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 09:49

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has reportedly been out and about with Prince William and her three children more frequently in recent weeks. It has also been revealed that the palace has been flooded with get-well wishes since the Princess made her cancer diagnosis public.

The palace's correspondence team are said to be "deeply touched" by the love and affection shown to 42-year-old Kate during her battle with cancer, reports the Daily Mail. They can barely keep up with the tens of thousands of letters that arrive every week. Normally there are at most 1,000 per week.

Positive sign
The outings of the Princess, who has cancer, with her family are seen as a positive sign, even though she is said to be too weak to return to public life. However, the outings together are very important to Kate and William to spend quality time with their children while Kate battles cancer.

William and Kate want to spend as much time as possible with their children and do things together. (Bild: AP)
William and Kate want to spend as much time as possible with their children and do things together.
(Bild: AP)

Second video message planned?
As Kensington Palace repeatedly emphasizes, the 42-year-old still needs time and space to recover. There will be no public appointments in the near future. Her diary has been completely cleared for 2024 as a precaution.

However, the possibility of the princess making further video messages is being discussed in the UK. In March, she used a video, which was also shared on social media, to explain her diagnosis.

Kate said in her video message that tests following an operation had revealed that cancer was present. She explained that she therefore had to undergo precautionary chemotherapy.

The diagnosis was "of course a big shock", she admitted in the message and described how she and her William had to take time to explain the situation to their children "in an appropriate way and reassure them that I will be fine."

The diagnosis had "obviously been a big shock", Kate said, sitting on a bench in a garden in the video message. (Bild: picturedesk.com/ROTA / Camera Press)
The diagnosis had "obviously been a big shock", Kate said, sitting on a bench in a garden in the video message.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ROTA / Camera Press)

"We hope you will understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," said Kate, whose absence had recently caused much speculation. She has always enjoyed her work and is looking forward to being back when she can. For now, however, she needs to concentrate on getting fully recovered.

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year. Although he is still undergoing treatment, he is already attending public appointments.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
