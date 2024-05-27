Hartberg for Europe:
From great to fantastic in the “Final dahoam”
"Finale dahoam"! In the very last dance of this year's Bundesliga season, Hartberg will be battling in the European Cup play-off in the Profertil Arena on Tuesday (19) to overturn the 1:2 deficit from the first leg against Austria and qualify for the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League. 3500 tickets have been sold, 4000 fans (including 900 Viennese) are expected.
Some players such as Mario Kröpfl and Manfred Gollner (whose contracts expire, as do those of Ehmann, Knoflach and Babuscu) will be officially bid farewell, while veteran Thomas Rotter will take on a new role at the club (possibly also as leader of the amateurs). We are still waiting to see what happens with some of the "departing" regulars such as Diakite, Sangare and Bowat: "But given their great development and the many observers, I assume that there will be some killer offers from bigger leagues. We probably won't be able to match that, because we don't have a goldmine."
However, Max Entrup (LASK wants), Manuel Pfeifer (Sturm) and Donis Avdijaj have current contracts: "We're in a better situation than last year." Dominik Frieser (who wants GAK) is also tied down for another year.
Fixed: Goalie Elias Scherf will be brought back from Amstetten as number two - and the eyes to the second division are wide open: striker Andre Leipold (13 goals for Lafnitz) is an issue. But Rapid are also playing poker.
The question of where Hartberg would have to play in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League is still open: Hartberg is not an option! The southern city is a topic of discussion - there are also rumors about Graz, because Sturm is moving to Klagenfurt: "As far as I know, it would be Linz," says Schopp (who starts training on June 27), "but first we have to turn a good season into a very good season against Austria. We can't afford to make mistakes like in the first leg!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
