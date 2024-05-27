Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hartberg for Europe:

From great to fantastic in the “Final dahoam”

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 15:57

"Finale dahoam"! In the very last dance of this year's Bundesliga season, Hartberg will be battling in the European Cup play-off in the Profertil Arena on Tuesday (19) to overturn the 1:2 deficit from the first leg against Austria and qualify for the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League. 3500 tickets have been sold, 4000 fans (including 900 Viennese) are expected.

comment0 Kommentare

Some players such as Mario Kröpfl and Manfred Gollner (whose contracts expire, as do those of Ehmann, Knoflach and Babuscu) will be officially bid farewell, while veteran Thomas Rotter will take on a new role at the club (possibly also as leader of the amateurs). We are still waiting to see what happens with some of the "departing" regulars such as Diakite, Sangare and Bowat: "But given their great development and the many observers, I assume that there will be some killer offers from bigger leagues. We probably won't be able to match that, because we don't have a goldmine."

Markus Schopp wants to turn a great season into a fantastic one. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Markus Schopp wants to turn a great season into a fantastic one.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

However, Max Entrup (LASK wants), Manuel Pfeifer (Sturm) and Donis Avdijaj have current contracts: "We're in a better situation than last year." Dominik Frieser (who wants GAK) is also tied down for another year.

Fixed: Goalie Elias Scherf will be brought back from Amstetten as number two - and the eyes to the second division are wide open: striker Andre Leipold (13 goals for Lafnitz) is an issue. But Rapid are also playing poker.

If Hartberg play internationally, the LASK-Arena will be their home ground. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
If Hartberg play internationally, the LASK-Arena will be their home ground.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The question of where Hartberg would have to play in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League is still open: Hartberg is not an option! The southern city is a topic of discussion - there are also rumors about Graz, because Sturm is moving to Klagenfurt: "As far as I know, it would be Linz," says Schopp (who starts training on June 27), "but first we have to turn a good season into a very good season against Austria. We can't afford to make mistakes like in the first leg!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf