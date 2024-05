Argument in park escalates over soccer match

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Einsiedlerpark when a soccer match was taking place in the cage there. Witnesses reported that the 38-year-old was becoming increasingly agitated by the younger man's loudness and behavior. Things finally escalated: the man pulled out a paring knife and threatened his 26-year-old opponent. The police officers were quickly on the scene and arrested the Kosovan-born man. The knife, which the perpetrator had hidden in a nearby bush, was immediately seized.