World’s oldest married couple reach 202 years!

According to granddaughter Sarah Sicherman, Littman was married for 65 years in her first marriage and has two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Twelve years ago, her grandfather moved into a retirement home, where he met and fell in love with Marjorie, who was two years older. Fiterman was also previously married for almost 40 years and has been widowed since 1999. Sicherman on "Fox Digital": "We were all so happy that Grandpa found someone to spend time with and do activities together." Even as the relationship grew closer over the next ten years, the granddaughter was convinced "that they would just be close friends for the rest of their lives." The news that her grandfather wanted to remarry was "a bit of a shock for me and the rest of the family at first".