"A bit of a shock"
World’s oldest married couple reach 202 years!
The families of Bernie Littman and Marjorie Fiterman had not expected this. After ten years of dating, the two announced that they were getting married. What makes the marriage so unusual is that it is a case for the Guinness Book of Records. The bride and groom have lived together for 202 years.
According to granddaughter Sarah Sicherman, Littman was married for 65 years in her first marriage and has two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Twelve years ago, her grandfather moved into a retirement home, where he met and fell in love with Marjorie, who was two years older. Fiterman was also previously married for almost 40 years and has been widowed since 1999. Sicherman on "Fox Digital": "We were all so happy that Grandpa found someone to spend time with and do activities together." Even as the relationship grew closer over the next ten years, the granddaughter was convinced "that they would just be close friends for the rest of their lives." The news that her grandfather wanted to remarry was "a bit of a shock for me and the rest of the family at first".
Unusual and beautiful
Bride Marjorie (102) and groom Bernie (100) were married in a Jewish ceremony in their retirement home by Rabbi Adam Wohlberg. For him, the oldie marriage is as unusual as it is beautiful: "Most of the couples I've married have met on some kind of app. I prefer the old-fashioned way of living in the same building like Marjorie and Bernie and falling in love."
A second chance at love
The interesting thing: the bride and groom had gone to the same university at the same time when they were young, but had never known each other. Wohlberg: "That proves that sometimes you get a second chance at love in life." Granddaughter Sarah has already contacted the headquarters of the Guinness Book of Records. She has found out that the previous world record holders, Dorren and George Kirby from England, have a combined marriage record of 194 years. Littman and Fiterman beat this by almost eight years.
