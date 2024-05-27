‘General Hospital’ star dies after being shot

"A deep loss for everyone"

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Wactor's spokeswoman said: "Johnny Wactor was an extraordinary actor and friend. The light of the world has faded today. Among his many enviable gifts were generosity, dedication, discipline, empathy and unparalleled perseverance." He continued, "Johnny stood for moral greatness in all areas. It is a profound loss to all who worked with him and knew him."