Shock and grief
‘General Hospital’ star dies after being shot
Horror and grief in Los Angeles: the actor Johnny Wactor from "General Hospital" has been shot dead. The actor was only 37 years old.
His mother Scarlett told TMZ that he was shot dead in downtown Los Angeles early on Saturday morning. The actor had been out with a colleague when they saw three men tampering with Johnny Wactor's car. Wactor must have thought his car was being towed away, his mother added.
Wactor died after suffering fatal gunshot wounds
According to his mother, the three suspects allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter. The exhaust gas purifier contains expensive precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. The theft of catalytic converters has increased sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, wrote the Los Angeles Times.
Johnny Wactor had approached the men, one of whom had suddenly shot at the actor. The shooter was wearing a mask. Police found the man at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have not yet been arrested, the police said. The investigation is ongoing. It is said that the actor did not try to fight back or stop the men, but they still shot at him.
"A deep loss for everyone"
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Wactor's spokeswoman said: "Johnny Wactor was an extraordinary actor and friend. The light of the world has faded today. Among his many enviable gifts were generosity, dedication, discipline, empathy and unparalleled perseverance." He continued, "Johnny stood for moral greatness in all areas. It is a profound loss to all who worked with him and knew him."
"General Hospital" paid tribute to Johnny with an Instagram post on Sunday. "The entire 'General Hospital' family is deeply saddened after learning of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactor. He was truly one of a kind and it was our pleasure to work with him every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this difficult time."
Wactor "was probably just in the wrong place at the wrong time"
Wactor played the role of Brando Corbin in around 200 episodes of the long-running soap opera from 2020 to 2022. It was first broadcast on ABC in 1963. The actor, who hails from Charleston, California, has also appeared in other series such as "Westworld", "Criminal Minds" and "Station 19".
He was currently trying his hand at screenwriting and working as a bartender in a bar, his younger brother Grant told the Los Angeles Times. The incident occurred when he accompanied a colleague to her car at the end of her shift that night: "He was probably just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
