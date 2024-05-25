Five injured in village near the border

On May 10, the Russian army launched a ground offensive in the region. According to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, Russia also shelled the village of Kupjansk-Vuslowyj, a railroad junction in the Kharkiv region near the border, on Saturday, injuring five people. Two vehicles came under fire: a car with two occupants and an ambulance with a driver, a paramedic and a 64-year-old patient.