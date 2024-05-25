Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
25.05.2024 21:13

Russia has once again attacked a civilian target in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to the authorities, two glide bombs hit a DIY store where more than 200 people were staying. At least four civilians were killed and there are many injured and missing.

comment0 Kommentare

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, spoke of four dead and 40 injured. A "large number" of people are still missing, so the number of victims could rise even further. According to the DIY store operator, around 200 people were in the building at the time of the attack and 15 employees were unavailable.

Huge area on fire
Images on online networks showed a huge black cloud of smoke rising from the building that was hit (see video above). According to the authorities, an area of 10,000 to 15,000 square meters was on fire.

There was a huge black cloud above the "Epicentr" DIY store. (Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)
There was a huge black cloud above the "Epicentr" DIY store.
(Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)
Firefighters battle the flames in the building. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
Firefighters battle the flames in the building.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Telegram that all emergency services were working to help people and extinguish the fire. He added that Russia had once again attacked the city of Kharkiv "brutally" and "in the middle of the day".

"Give us an air defense"
Following the attack, Zelenskyi once again called on Ukraine's Western allies to supply his country with more air defense systems. "If Ukraine had enough air defense systems and modern fighter planes, such Russian attacks would be impossible," the president explained. "Every day we appeal to the world: give us air defense, save people."

According to Zelensky, the latest Russian attack is "another manifestation of Russian madness". "Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a heinous way," the Ukrainian president said in his daily video address early on Saturday evening.

A Ukrainian policeman covers the body of a man killed in the attack. (Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)
A Ukrainian policeman covers the body of a man killed in the attack.
(Bild: APA/AFP/SERGEY BOBOK)

Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine. It is located in the north-east of the country near the Russian border and is regularly attacked by Russia. According to the authorities, seven people were killed in Russian attacks on the city on Thursday.

Five injured in village near the border
On May 10, the Russian army launched a ground offensive in the region. According to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, Russia also shelled the village of Kupjansk-Vuslowyj, a railroad junction in the Kharkiv region near the border, on Saturday, injuring five people. Two vehicles came under fire: a car with two occupants and an ambulance with a driver, a paramedic and a 64-year-old patient.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

