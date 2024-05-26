Taste convinces
Winery now reaching new heights
From now on, exquisite Pinot Blanc from Donnerskirchen will be served in Austrian Airlines' Business Class. A top-class team of experts selected the fine wine. The Liegenfeld winery is delighted.
Michael Liegenfeld from Donnerskirchen founded his own winery when he was just 19 years old. He was always grateful to his father Andreas for allowing him to take over three of the best vineyards in unique top locations. With ingenuity and skill, he was able to build on this productive basis. Michael Liegenfeld was soon able to reap the rewards of his varied daily work.
What sets him apart? The junior gives the exquisite wines from his estate a very special touch. Lightness, digestibility, drinking pleasure - the qualities that have always characterized Liegenfeld wines, he wanted to add new attributes of the current top gastronomy and the expectations of the international market.
We are proud to be part of the exclusive Austrian Airlines offer. This unique partnership takes our wines to new heights
Winzer Michael Liegenfeld
Team of experts selected wine from
"The time is ripe for high enjoyment!" True to Michael Liegenfeld's motto, the red-white-red airline Austrian Airlines has now acquired a taste for it. A high-caliber team of experts from the Do & Co Group and Peter Moser, experienced head taster of the prestigious Falstaff magazine, have carefully selected the Pinot Blanc Bergweingarten from Liegenfeld from a number of first-class samples.
The chosen wine will now be served in business class - a piece of Burgenland identity and culture high above the clouds. "We are proud to be part of the exclusive Austrian Airlines offer. This unique partnership takes our wines to new heights," says a delighted Michael Liegenfeld: "It's a great feeling to know that our Liegenfeld wine is on board every Austrian Airlines aircraft that flies over the vineyards of Donnerskirchen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
