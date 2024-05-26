“Team coach felt physically threatened!”

What happened in Austria's team tent five days ago after the failure of the red-white-red rowing eight, which was only formed last year, at the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne? A father of two replacement eights athletes, apparently outraged by the 16-second gap between the fourth-placed ÖRV boat and the winner USA, told the "Krone" newspaper on Friday: "I told Rita Hendes (the national eights team coach) to her face that her commitment was okay, but that her know-how was outdated and that you can't train a national team with 30-year-old methods."