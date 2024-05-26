Teacher suspended
Gratwein: Parents take children out of scandal school
What's going on in Gratwein? Things have been bubbling at the local secondary school for some time, and the recent suspension of a teacher has now brought the barrel to overflowing.
What's going on in Gratwein-Straßengel, a community of 12,500 inhabitants in the district of Graz-Umgebung? Incidents at the local secondary school have dominated the headlines for several months, most recently a teacher had to be suspended after massive pedophilia allegations. Nerves are frayed in the town, anonymous letters with accusations are circulating and alarm bells are ringing at the Province of Styria. Pupils are literally fleeing the scandalous school!
Many withdrawals
According to "Krone" information, numerous parents have already deregistered their children from classes and are trying to place their offspring at the grammar school in Rein, for example. "It's just chaos in Gratwein, it's not reasonable for my child," reports one outraged mother. To make matters worse, the previous principal threw in the towel on Thursday in exasperation, saying she only wants to work as a teacher. The state government has now appointed an interim head.
State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP) is observing the developments with concern: "The accusations give me cause for concern. Everything must now be done to ensure that the children are cared for in a safe place and by responsible teachers."
The long list of incidents proves that there is an urgent need for action:
- In March, the "Krone" revealed that several boys were expelled from school after violent excesses. A 14-year-old boy is said to have locked girls in the toilets and threatened them with a knife.
- In April, a pupil went public with the claim that he was being bullied by the headmaster: "What have I done to you?" This boy has now also been suspended for allegedly injuring a classmate with hot oil during cooking lessons.
- It has been suspected for some time that pupils have been consuming drugs, sometimes with complete abandon.
- On Wednesday, a teacher finally had to be suspended after a complaint was filed with the public prosecutor's office, which is available to the "Krone". The report describes an incident that allegedly took place at the beginning of January: According to the report, a minor had engaged in homosexual practices with a fellow pupil and sent footage of this to a WhatsApp group. A teacher is said to have at least been aware of the child pornography. The investigation will show whether he was also involved. Of course, the presumption of innocence applies to all those named.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
