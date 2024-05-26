Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Teacher suspended

Gratwein: Parents take children out of scandal school

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 07:00

What's going on in Gratwein? Things have been bubbling at the local secondary school for some time, and the recent suspension of a teacher has now brought the barrel to overflowing.

comment0 Kommentare

What's going on in Gratwein-Straßengel, a community of 12,500 inhabitants in the district of Graz-Umgebung? Incidents at the local secondary school have dominated the headlines for several months, most recently a teacher had to be suspended after massive pedophilia allegations. Nerves are frayed in the town, anonymous letters with accusations are circulating and alarm bells are ringing at the Province of Styria. Pupils are literally fleeing the scandalous school!

Pupils are literally fleeing Gratwein. (Bild: stock.adobe.com – Louis-Photo)
Pupils are literally fleeing Gratwein.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com – Louis-Photo)

Many withdrawals
According to "Krone" information, numerous parents have already deregistered their children from classes and are trying to place their offspring at the grammar school in Rein, for example. "It's just chaos in Gratwein, it's not reasonable for my child," reports one outraged mother. To make matters worse, the previous principal threw in the towel on Thursday in exasperation, saying she only wants to work as a teacher. The state government has now appointed an interim head.

State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP) is observing the developments with concern: "The accusations give me cause for concern. Everything must now be done to ensure that the children are cared for in a safe place and by responsible teachers."

Werner Amon wants to restore calm at the school. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Werner Amon wants to restore calm at the school.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

The long list of incidents proves that there is an urgent need for action:

  • In March, the "Krone" revealed that several boys were expelled from school after violent excesses. A 14-year-old boy is said to have locked girls in the toilets and threatened them with a knife.
  • In April, a pupil went public with the claim that he was being bullied by the headmaster: "What have I done to you?" This boy has now also been suspended for allegedly injuring a classmate with hot oil during cooking lessons.
  • It has been suspected for some time that pupils have been consuming drugs, sometimes with complete abandon.
  • On Wednesday, a teacher finally had to be suspended after a complaint was filed with the public prosecutor's office, which is available to the "Krone". The report describes an incident that allegedly took place at the beginning of January: According to the report, a minor had engaged in homosexual practices with a fellow pupil and sent footage of this to a WhatsApp group. A teacher is said to have at least been aware of the child pornography. The investigation will show whether he was also involved. Of course, the presumption of innocence applies to all those named.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf