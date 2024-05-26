Original weddings
On horseback or in a truck: these brides got married!
These two bridal couples from Lower Austria had anything but a traditional wedding. One bride came to the ceremony on horseback, the other made an unforgettable entrance in a truck.
The beginning of May marks the start of the wedding season throughout Austria. Numerous engaged couples promise each other eternal fidelity - including Sonja and Mario Resch from Eggenburg in the Horn district.
The two have known each other since their primary school days. "Even back then we said that we would get married one day," smiles the newlywed Mrs. Resch. The bride certainly made an unforgettable entrance. She was "driven" to the Eggenburg registry office in a truck with a special crane. She even received her own special permit to appear in the huge vehicle. The passers-by who watched the spectacle around the main square were amazed.
After the wedding ceremony, the Reschs even raced each other - the groom won the race. However, it wasn't just the bride's car that was unusual, but also her footwear. Because the truck doesn't drive so well in white pumps. That's why Sonja Resch opted for work shoes from Engelbert Strauss.
Facts
- 8514 marriages took place in Lower Austria in 2023
- 44,948 marriages were recorded throughout Austria in the previous year
- The most popular wedding day by far in 2024 is 24.08.2024
Galloping into happiness
Sabrina Hornak-Hochmeister from Martinsdorf in the Weinviertel region arrived at her groom's house not in a truck, but on horseback. On the same day as the Reschs, Manuel Hochmeister and his sweetheart tied the knot on the Tulbingerkogel in the Vienna Woods.
"A highlight of the ceremony was when the bride rode in on a Friesian horse," says wedding planner Harald Winkler from Furth bei Göttweig in the district of Krems. Two other horses stood guard and even curtsied as the bride dismounted.
Pony "Emil" brought wedding rings
Emil, Austria's only ring pony, also made his grand entrance and brought the rings during the wedding ceremony. An all-round perfect wedding for the two horse lovers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.