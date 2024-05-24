Just presented
BMW R20: Roadster with two-liter twin-cylinder boxer engine
Almost exactly five years ago, BMW presented the R18 concept bike at the Concorso d'eleganza in the Villa d'Este park on Lake Como. It wasn't long before the 1.8-liter boxer was offered in a production bike. Now BMW has shown the R20 concept. In the same place. A roadster with an even bigger boxer.
At the time, we ran the headline "Mike Tyson is weak in comparison", but this adds to that. Markus Flasch, the new head of BMW Motorrad, has already achieved a lot in his short time in office. He can be trusted to take the bold step towards series production: "The BMW R20 concept is a mechanical masterpiece. At the center is the big boxer. Unmistakably BMW Motorrad." Sounds like a promise.
The chassis has been completely redeveloped and forms the backbone with a black double-loop chrome-molybdenum steel frame. With the black disc wheel in 17x6.25 inches at the rear, on which a 200/55 tire is mounted, and a 17" spoked wheel with black spokes with a 120/70 tire dimension at the front, the BMW R20 concept is intended to combine tradition and modernity.
The BMW Paralever has been designed in a new two-arm version, with the swingarm made of chrome-molybdenum steel and the Paralever strut made of aluminum. The kinematics are designed in such a way that the drive torque is fully balanced. The two rear axle wheel carriers milled from solid aluminum are another high-quality detail.
The exposed cardan shaft - the visual highlight of the R18 models - was taken from the R18 concept and shortened for integration into the Roadster architecture. The suspension elements are fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components at the front and rear. The basic vehicle geometry has a steering head angle of 62.5° and a wheelbase of 1,550 mm.
Braking is taken care of by radially bolted brake callipers from ISR on the front and rear axles - with six pistons per calliper at the front and four at the rear. The 2-in-2 exhaust system provides the appropriate sound character.
The heart of the BMW R20 concept is still the air-oil-cooled big boxer engine, now with a capacity of 2000 cc. New cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed for the concept bike, also to enable the oil lines to be partially concealed.
The side view is a particular highlight: the eye follows the path of the air as it flows through the open intake funnels into the throttle valves and the cylinders, before escaping from the open exhaust system and the megaphone-style tailpipes, producing the typical big boxer sound.
Bold in style
The aluminum tank has been given a new design and has a progressive color scheme in the "hotter than pink" color from the 1970s. The BMW R20 concept is rounded off in colour by the cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake fins made of polished and anodized aluminium as well as the Parale strut, the footrest system and the ISR brake callipers in gunmetal.
The rear light has been integrated into the individual seat upholstered in quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather and underlines the dynamic roadster appearance with its compact rear end. The modern LED headlights take the form of a 3D-printed aluminum ring with integrated daytime running lights. The main headlight floats visually in the middle of this daytime running light ring.
"The BMW R20 concept takes big boxer culture to a new level," says BMW. Now they just have to bring this work of art into series production.
