Provincial councillors take a stand against nuclear power

While the provinces were unable to reach an agreement at the Conference of Environmental and Nature Conservation Officers at Lake Weissensee in the dispute over the Renaturation Act, the provincial councillors quickly came to a common denominator on the subject of nuclear power. "We clearly say no to nuclear power plants in our neighboring countries," said Carinthia's environment officer Sara Schaar (SP), who chaired the conference. For Schaar, it is an important signal because the Krško nuclear power plant is located in the immediate vicinity of Carinthia and Styria.