Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sensitive data

Top Viennese lawyer becomes victim of hacker group

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 06:01

Given the sensitive data they hold, it's no wonder that lawyers are often the targets of hackers. Now the law firm of a renowned Viennese business lawyer has been hacked. The perpetrators published the lawyer's passport - and presumably demanded money.

comment0 Kommentare

In the evening hours of May 10, the name of a renowned law firm in Vienna's city center suddenly appeared on a darknet page on the website of the international hacker collective "Monti". The hackers themselves explained what this meant. They claim to have stolen a large amount of data from the lawyer's computers.

Lawyer's data popular on the darknet
According to their own statements, it is said to have been 180 gigabytes. It is unclear exactly what data this is and how much money they want from the Viennese lawyer in order not to publish the data. In any case, "Monti" has already published a copy of the lawyer's passport. More than 12,000 hits show that there is interest in the data.

The "Wall of Shame" - the hacker group's "offer" now has more than 12,000 hits. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg)
The "Wall of Shame" - the hacker group's "offer" now has more than 12,000 hits.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg)

Lawyer does not deny or confirm attack
According to "Krone" cyber expert Dr. Cornelius Granig, "Monti" is a "particularly dangerous" group, as it is also known for using malware for the Linux operating system. According to Granig, many Linux users believe that they are better protected than with Windows systems - a misconception. When asked by Krone, the lawyer neither confirmed nor denied the attack.

Zitat Icon

Lawyers in particular need to place special emphasis on maximum computer security and data protection. This includes always encrypting important files.

„Krone“-Cyberexperte Dr. Cornelius Granig berät selbst Kanzleien

Law firms must protect data in particular
Whether the group will actually publish data in the fall - as announced - is unclear. However, Granig, who advises law firms on data theft himself, warns. Lawyers' legally protected communications, such as the status of court proceedings or information about contracts and secret agreements, are ideal for blackmail attempts. In this professional group, the highest level of computer security must be ensured. This also includes always storing and transmitting important data in encrypted form.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf