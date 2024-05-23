Victory against Wales! ÖFB U17s on course for promotion to the European Championships

Mauro Hämmerle (30'), Valentin Zabransky (51') and Adrian Riegel (84') scored the first red-white-red goals of the tournament, with more to follow in the final group match against Denmark on Sunday (17:00 CEST). The Danes drew 2-2 with Croatia on Thursday and, like Austria, are on four points and in second place behind the Red-White-Red due to their inferior goal difference. Croatia are third with 2 points, while bottom-placed Wales are last. The top two in the group advance to the quarter-finals.