Fierce! 130 goals conceded
This club scores every 17 minutes!
You can feel sorry for the SV Oberen Metnitztal footballers! The Carinthian lower division club has conceded 130 goals in the 2nd class C. Even the coach himself says: "I could still play there as a 60-year-old. ."
Obere Metnitztal once played in the Carinthian league, where they were a fixture in the early 2000s. Then came the deep fall: Last year, they finished last in the 2nd class C with 115 goals conceded - where things are now very bad for captain Gregor Leitner and Co. . .
"Are simply bad"
The season began with an unbelievable 0:20 defeat in the KFV Cup against St. Veit. At the time, coach Maxi Wurzer had already moaned - despite a full squad: "We're just bad - tactically, physically, technically. We're obviously not real footballers all together!"
5.4 goals conceded per game
Heavy defeats followed: In 24 championship games to date, they conceded 130 (!) goals, making only 14! On average, that means 5.4 goals conceded per game - every 17 minutes! In short: The Metnitztalers are Carinthia's goal scorers - and there are still four rounds to go.
"A better reserve"
"I see no light, no amount of analysis will help. We're nothing more than a better reserve team," sighs Wurzer, who is the coach together with Günther Schweighofer.
How do you motivate the players? "The desire is no longer that high - hardly anyone comes to watch. I'm surprised that we still usually have seven people at training anyway," says Wurzer happily. And Schweighofer emphasizes: "A 0:4 defeat is already like a victory for the boys!"
It's no wonder when you're bottom of the league and concede 0:13 or 0:12 defeats. "I'll be 60 years old this year. But every now and then I think I could play!" Schweighofer takes it with gallows humor.
I'll be 60 years old this year. But every now and then I think I could still play!"
Günther Schweighofer, Trainer Oberes Metnitztal
After all, there are currently even worse lower division teams in Austria! Such as Neuruppersdorf (Lower Austria/ 199 goals conceded in 26 games. Or Spielberg (St) with 151 goals in 22 rounds. . .
On Sunday, however, the beaten Metnitztalers have something to play for at Frantschach: penultimate place. Schweighofer: "We'll get through the last few games. Then the club wants to upgrade!" A ray of hope.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
