Monks present new monastery beer

Sustainable project

In the end, the suggestions fell on fertile ground. Not least because the 800th anniversary of the monastery community will be celebrated in 2027, the monks around Abbot Vinzenz Wohlwend decided to launch a beer on the market. "But it's not enough for us to develop a tasty beer just for 2027 that will be on the market for one season and then disappear again. That's why we started this project almost two years ago," explains the abbot.