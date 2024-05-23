Interrogations in Tyrol
Drama about starving child: What do parents say?
The case is causing horror: On Monday, a dead boy was discovered in an apartment in the Tyrolean lowlands. According to the autopsy, the three-year-old probably died of agonizing starvation. The parents are suspected of the crime. The detainees will be questioned on Thursday - a decision must be made by Friday afternoon as to whether an application for pre-trial detention will be made.
How will the parents respond to the allegations? Or will they exercise their right to refuse to testify? "The questioning of the arrested parents will take place today (Thursday, note)", explains Hansjörg Mayr, spokesperson for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office.
If an application for pre-trial detention is made, the regional court would have to decide within 48 hours.
In any case, the judiciary would have to decide by midday on Friday whether the parents should be released or whether an application for pre-trial detention should be made. "If an application for pre-trial detention is filed, the regional court would have to decide within 48 hours," Mayr explains the further procedure.
There was no new information on the tragic case for the time being.
Death due to "massive malnutrition"
The boy was found lying dead in his bed in the late morning of Whit Monday after his father called the police. An autopsy finally revealed that the three-year-old child had died "due to massive malnutrition".
The public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck therefore launched an investigation against the parents (aged 25 and 26) on suspicion of murder. After initially receiving inpatient treatment due to a mental state of emergency, they were arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
Family previously inconspicuous to the authorities
Three other siblings were placed in the care of child and youth welfare services. However, the girls (aged 1, 3 and 6) showed no signs of malnutrition. The family had also not previously been conspicuous to the authorities.
