In hiding?
Investigation committee: Kickl confidant cannot be found
The committee of inquiry into the "red-blue abuse of power" will come to a definitive end on Thursday, but it will probably have to do without an interviewee. The head of the agency and former business partner of Herbert Kickl, Thomas Sila, should have been brought before the police. However, as has now been leaked, the police in Carinthia are said not to have found Sila.
The U-Committee still has to confirm his absence in any case, before the MPs meet, the parliamentary group leaders are likely to speak, otherwise the last day of the committee will be a short one.
Former business partner of Kickl
Whether FPÖ Chairman Kickl's former business partner will actually attend was already questionable in advance, as his state of health is said to make this impossible.
According to information from the APA, the Carinthian state police directorate responsible has not yet found Sila. Theoretically, he could still appear voluntarily.
ÖVP sees Sila as a "mini-Benko"
Sila once founded the advertising agency Ideenschmiede together with Kickl and now runs the successor company Signs. The ÖVP suspects that Kickl has benefited enormously financially from his involvement and even sees the FPÖ leader as a kind of "mini-Benko".
Parliamentary group leader Andreas Hanger has therefore requested Sila's presentation, although even the trial judge had advised against it, citing his state of health.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.