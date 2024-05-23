Vorteilswelt
In hiding?

Investigation committee: Kickl confidant cannot be found

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 10:04

The committee of inquiry into the "red-blue abuse of power" will come to a definitive end on Thursday, but it will probably have to do without an interviewee. The head of the agency and former business partner of Herbert Kickl, Thomas Sila, should have been brought before the police. However, as has now been leaked, the police in Carinthia are said not to have found Sila.

The U-Committee still has to confirm his absence in any case, before the MPs meet, the parliamentary group leaders are likely to speak, otherwise the last day of the committee will be a short one.

Former business partner of Kickl
Whether FPÖ Chairman Kickl's former business partner will actually attend was already questionable in advance, as his state of health is said to make this impossible.

Herbert Kickl has also already had to answer questions before the U Committee. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Herbert Kickl has also already had to answer questions before the U Committee.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

According to information from the APA, the Carinthian state police directorate responsible has not yet found Sila. Theoretically, he could still appear voluntarily.

ÖVP sees Sila as a "mini-Benko"
Sila once founded the advertising agency Ideenschmiede together with Kickl and now runs the successor company Signs. The ÖVP suspects that Kickl has benefited enormously financially from his involvement and even sees the FPÖ leader as a kind of "mini-Benko".

Parliamentary group leader Andreas Hanger has therefore requested Sila's presentation, although even the trial judge had advised against it, citing his state of health.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

