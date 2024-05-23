Tens of thousands of euros
“Bank employee” scammed money from customers
An unknown person was particularly tricky in obtaining several tens of thousands of euros from a 70-year-old man. The perpetrator pretended to be a bank employee and the Carinthian fell for the scam. A total of 40 transfers were made from the 70-year-old's three accounts.
The 70-year-old was contacted by the alleged security officer of a banking institution because alleged debits were being made from the Carinthian's account to foreign accounts. Believing that it was a genuine bank employee, the 70-year-old installed an application on his laptop. As it later turned out, this was a mistake with serious consequences.
Deletion of the bookings as an excuse
"He was then instructed to confirm the supposed deletion of the foreign debits in the cell phone app using a TAN," according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate. And with the release, the door was opened for the unknown perpetrator to access the 70-year-old's account.
The alleged security officer made a total of 40 transfers from the Carinthian's account, as well as from a club account and his wife's account. The 70-year-old finally noticed this and tried to contact the bank employee, but to no avail. Tens of thousands of euros were transferred to an Austrian account. The 70-year-old then filed a complaint with the police.
