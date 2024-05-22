Passionate leasing offers at Mazda Mayer

The Mazda CX-60 embodies everything Mazda has achieved over the past 100 years

With its striking design, unmistakable aesthetics and distinctive look, the CX-60 embodies noble robustness and stands for the next generation of Kodo - Soul of Motion design. The Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV is the most powerful road car Mazda has ever built. The plug-in hybrid drive system consisting of a 2.5-liter Skyactiv G in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine with 141 kW/191 hp and a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor develops a system output of 241 kW/327 hp and an ample maximum system torque of 500 Nm. The 355-volt battery has a capacity of 17.8 kWh and enables a purely electric range of 63 kilometers. The optional semi-electric towbar, which remains concealed until it is activated, offers you a braked towing capacity of up to 2,500 kg. The Trailer Stability Control (TSC) ensures stability regardless of whether a caravan, horse or boat trailer is being towed.