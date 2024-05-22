In St. Pölten
Passionate leasing offers at Mazda Mayer
Passion for cars is written in our logo and we try to live this every day and we want to be there for you, our customers. Taking a few extra minutes to listen to you. Out of passion.
And with a fixed interest rate. This means that your leasing rates remain the same over the entire leasing period. We also guarantee the residual value and tell you how much your car is worth at the end of the leasing period. In addition, there is of course a 6-year guarantee with the Mazda and Mazda Mayer quality promise for worry-free driving.
The compact and agile Mazda2 combines attractive design with optimum functionality. With its flowing lines and beautiful proportions that convey a desire to move, this vehicle is a lot of fun. Enjoy a dynamic driving experience thanks to the Jinba Ittai philosophy, which stands for the "connection between driver and vehicle".
Agile, dynamic and perfectly tuned to you. The Mazda2 from € 55,- per month in Meisterstück leasing is calculated with Mazda2 Center-line, purchase price less discounts € 17.160,-, term 36 months with guaranteed residual value at the end of the term and a fixed interest rate of 1,99%.
Its elegant interior and exterior design coupled with outstanding driving dynamics make the Mazda CX-5 the ultimate family SUV. Available in four model configurations, some with individual design features, it is your perfect companion for everyday life and traveling with the whole family. Experience a new dimension of practicality and driving comfort.
Your companion on all roads. The Mazda CX-5 from € 149,- per month in Meisterstück leasing is calculated with Mazda CX-5 Exclusive-Line, purchase price less discounts € 38.690,-, term 36 months with guaranteed residual value at the end of the term and a fixed interest rate of 1,99%.
The Mazda CX-60 embodies everything Mazda has achieved over the past 100 years
With its striking design, unmistakable aesthetics and distinctive look, the CX-60 embodies noble robustness and stands for the next generation of Kodo - Soul of Motion design. The Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV is the most powerful road car Mazda has ever built. The plug-in hybrid drive system consisting of a 2.5-liter Skyactiv G in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine with 141 kW/191 hp and a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor develops a system output of 241 kW/327 hp and an ample maximum system torque of 500 Nm. The 355-volt battery has a capacity of 17.8 kWh and enables a purely electric range of 63 kilometers. The optional semi-electric towbar, which remains concealed until it is activated, offers you a braked towing capacity of up to 2,500 kg. The Trailer Stability Control (TSC) ensures stability regardless of whether a caravan, horse or boat trailer is being towed.
At the Mazda Mayer dealership, where passion for cars is our motto, you will not only find your dream new car, but also your dream used car. So if you are looking for an immediately available Mazda - whether new or used - you have come to the right place. You can find our current models in stock online on our homepage. You benefit from tested Mazda quality and the best service.
Mazda Mayer dealership
F. S. Mayer Ges.m.b.H.
Dr.-Wilhelm-Steingötter-Straße 23
Phone: +43 2742 363018
Mail: office@mazda-mayer.at
Web: mayer.mazda.at
