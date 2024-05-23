Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big voter waddle?

How badly the Schilling affair is damaging the Greens

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 06:00

The next act in the Schilling affair: following new accusations, the party is going on the offensive. But experts see irreversible damage for the coming months ...

comment0 Kommentare

Resignation? Never. Even if many might like to read this story, as Lena Schilling said. "I am a fighter. We will fight like lionesses," she said at a press conference after new allegations against the EU's top candidate had emerged the day before.

Schilling, who is said to have spread nasty rumors about affairs and harassment, among other things, said in chats in November that she hated the Greens. "Taken out of context", as she criticized. The full chat also shows this. Schillling writes that she no longer "feels comfortable" in the Communist Party and that she could "learn" to become a Green.

Messages between Schilling and her former friend Veronika Bohrn-Mena. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/SEPA.Media, GPA-djp)
Messages between Schilling and her former friend Veronika Bohrn-Mena.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/SEPA.Media, GPA-djp)

X, formerly Twitter, has been full of smut for days. But - the damage to the party is likely to have a lasting effect. No matter how much the Greens campaign behind the SPÖ's accusations against the 23-year-old former activist.

The Greens made the wall for Schilling - albeit somewhat clumsily ... (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
The Greens made the wall for Schilling - albeit somewhat clumsily ...
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

Dark times loom
But what does this mean for the Greens and the upcoming elections? Political analyst Peter Plaikner: "By naming possible campaign initiators, they have finally gone on the offensive. And Lena Schilling shows that she has the toughness and the nerve to see it through." Nevertheless, damage can probably no longer be averted. Incidentally, opinion pollster Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD) and political consultant Thomas Hofer also see it that way.

First of all in the EU elections on June 9. There is a risk of losing seats here, meaning that the Greens could only hold one seat. That then belonged to Lena Schilling. The state of mind of the second, the experienced Styrian MP Thomas Waitz, is easy to imagine. And the reactions within the party.

There is also a federal congress on June 22. According to Plaikner, the party grandees could be "well and truly beaten up" for their performance in the EU elections. And after the national elections, the Greens will almost certainly end up in opposition. All the bonus they have built up in recent years would be gone."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf