Violence by migrants
Freedom Youth takes action against asylum law
The Freedom Youth is planning to lodge a complaint with the Constitutional Court (VfGH) about the Asylum Act. "Unconstitutional paragraphs" would violate the rights of children and young people, they argue. However, this is not about the rights of migrants, but those of the Austrian population.
"Those seeking protection are now the ones our children need protection from," said Upper Austria's Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ) on Wednesday. Hundreds of acts of violence committed by migrants are known, in which the victims were mostly Austrians.
The constitutional complaint therefore addresses the state's duty to protect children and young people, which is enshrined in the Federal Constitution. It is also based on the state's duty to protect people, which is contained in the European Charter of Fundamental Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.
Migrants brought "violence, hatred and terror"
According to the FPÖ, the influx of migrants is uncontrolled, bringing "violence, hatred and terror". "De facto deportations" of persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection who have been legally convicted of a crime are not possible, criticized Haimbuchner.
The complaint to the Constitutional Court (VfGH) is to be lodged on Thursday.
